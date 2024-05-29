TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3,456.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Gartner by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,535. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $427.74. The company had a trading volume of 373,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.48 and its 200-day moving average is $451.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

