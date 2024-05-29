TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5,194.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.79.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

