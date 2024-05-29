TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 93,783.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,633 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Barclays increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $8.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.65. 6,782,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,548,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total value of $3,707,121.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total value of $3,707,121.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,789 shares of company stock valued at $98,265,729 over the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

