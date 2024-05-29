The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.
Bank of East Asia Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
