The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Bank of East Asia Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.