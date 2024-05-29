The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,451. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $102.63.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

