The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $146.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Clorox Stock Down 2.0 %

Clorox stock opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Clorox by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

