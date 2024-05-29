The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,422. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

