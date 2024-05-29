The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Position Decreased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $38,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,169,000 after buying an additional 206,193 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,912,000 after buying an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,544,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,339,000 after buying an additional 41,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.30.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX stock opened at $99.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

