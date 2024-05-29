The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $39.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $459.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The company has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

