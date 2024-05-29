The Progressive Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.05 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.
Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $205.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Progressive by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Progressive by 32.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Further Reading
