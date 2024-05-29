The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells $831,235.83 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Louise Greenlees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,416. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

