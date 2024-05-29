The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$84.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$75.78 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.98 and a 1 year high of C$87.10. The company has a market cap of C$134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$79.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

