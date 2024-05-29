The Travelers Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $210.37 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $502,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 60.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

