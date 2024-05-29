Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $605.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $572.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $576.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,780 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,460 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 198,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 33,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

