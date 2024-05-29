Thomas Craig Liston Buys 20,000 Shares of Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID) Stock

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Craig Liston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

TSE GRID traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,673. Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,437.76. The firm has a market cap of C$83.98 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRID. Cormark raised their price objective on Tantalus Systems from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

