Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THVB remained flat at $65.95 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 703. Thomasville Bancshares has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66.

Thomasville Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

