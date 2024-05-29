Threshold (T) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.88 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $366.32 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,664.85 or 0.99796286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00112677 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03683025 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $7,809,304.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

