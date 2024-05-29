TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.69.

TKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get TKO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.