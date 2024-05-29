Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.04

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 13718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

