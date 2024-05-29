Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.04

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 13718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.
Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
