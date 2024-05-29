Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.64. 7,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 101,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $699.15 million, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

