Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,845. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $41.94.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
