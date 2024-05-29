Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Transurban Group Trading Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

About Transurban Group

(Get Free Report)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.