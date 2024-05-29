Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 18,170 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $38,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,777,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,135. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,616 shares of company stock worth $4,819,057. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

