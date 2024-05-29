Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $26,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,560. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

