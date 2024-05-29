Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $29,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $446.86 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

