Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $30.37 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CSX were worth $30,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,276,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in CSX by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. 8,653,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,979,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

