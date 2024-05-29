Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $33.21 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,941. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.