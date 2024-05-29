Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $43.23 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $91,793,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,557,543. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.58. 11,099,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,363,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

