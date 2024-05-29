Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $46.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $46,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 132.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 233.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

LMT traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.72. 1,158,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,746. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

