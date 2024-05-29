Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $48.78 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $48,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.35 and its 200-day moving average is $194.73.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,537 shares of company stock worth $6,017,295 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

