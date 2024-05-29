Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Workday were worth $25,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Workday Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $211.58. 3,752,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,660. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average of $269.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,570 shares of company stock valued at $116,814,650. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

