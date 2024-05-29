Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 7.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 502,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,900. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

