Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Declares GBX 1.37 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

SOHO opened at GBX 59.48 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68.02 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £234.02 million, a PE ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.37.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT



Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

Dividend History for Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO)

