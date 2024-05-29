TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TRX Gold
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
