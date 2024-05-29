Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in May

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TYPMF stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

