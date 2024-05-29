Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in May

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tyro Payments Price Performance
TYPMF stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
About Tyro Payments
