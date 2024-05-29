United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.