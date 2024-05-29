United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
United Community Banks Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ UCBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.
About United Community Banks
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Community Banks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.