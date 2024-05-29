United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $578.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.34.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UFCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,922.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,922.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

