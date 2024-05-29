United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Graco by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,659. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 91,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,897. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

