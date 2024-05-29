United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,118 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,326,000 after buying an additional 45,082,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,472,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,640,000 after purchasing an additional 361,798 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,925,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,757,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,067,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,073,000 after purchasing an additional 200,865 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,976. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

