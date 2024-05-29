United Services Automobile Association Grows Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,659 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.9 %

CM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,334. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

