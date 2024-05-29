United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,046 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,696 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,804,000 after purchasing an additional 58,006 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.2 %

ADM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. 247,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,180. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

