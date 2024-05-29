United Services Automobile Association Purchases 4,132 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

