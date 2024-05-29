UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,715,790,000 after acquiring an additional 527,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,802,231,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,787,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,934,895,000 after purchasing an additional 341,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,984,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,143,004,000 after buying an additional 141,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,757,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,902,829,000 after buying an additional 352,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,698. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.33. The firm has a market cap of $463.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

