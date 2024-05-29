Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Chairman Sells $952,211.40 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $952,211.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 14,561,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,799,263. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $379,180,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Unity Software by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

