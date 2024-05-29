Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
UUU opened at $1.56 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.