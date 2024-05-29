UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UOL Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

UOL Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. UOL Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

