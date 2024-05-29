UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Down 3.5 %
UTSI opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.15.
About UTStarcom
