VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

