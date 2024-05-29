Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Reduced by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $345,621,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,193,000 after purchasing an additional 240,572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.28. 758,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,438. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

