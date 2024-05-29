Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,703. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

